TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

Tax Advice: Most Overlooked Deductions

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
4:56

Tallying up those last-minute deductions? Good. But know that not every deduction is obvious. There are a bunch of esoteric deductions that are perfectly legit – but often overlooked.

Lisa Greene-Lewis TurboTax ( (INTU) - Get Report) expert and CPA, went through a few of the less-obvious ones with us in the video above.

Some of the newer deductions you should not miss:

  1. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, even if you take the standard deduction, you can deduct $300 in charitable cash contributions.
  2. Calling all teachers! If you're an eligible educator, you can deduct up to $250 for qualified expenses and supplies. Under the latest coronavirus relief package, qualified expenses also include the amounts paid or incurred after March 12, 2020, for personal protective equipment, disinfectant, and other supplies used for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.
  3. The saver's credit is something that people often miss, says Greene-Lewis, who notes that the IRS says one out of five people frequently omit it. The saver's credit can be up to $1,000 if you're single and $2,000 if you are married filing jointly. You basically get it just for contributing to your retirement, if you meet the income requirements.
  4. In addition, if you sent your kids to summer day camp so you could work, you may be able to deduct the cost of that camp. Or if you have bad debt – albeit business or a personal – that you can’t collect, it could deductible. And if you’re self-employed, half the amount you paid into social security and Medicare also is deductible.
  5. And then there are some fun ones. If you're a pet influencer – yes, pet influencer – on social media, your pet expenses may be deductible. Note that if you are a pet parent, you can not deduct your pet’s expenses. (Good thing that puppy is cute.)

TurboTax and Lisa Greene-Lewis partnered with TheStreet and will have advice through the entire tax season. Here are a few more videos to watch: how to determine your filing status and last minute-tax tips.

turbo2
Play
Video

Tax Advice: How to Determine Your Filing Status

retired couple
Play
Video

How The CARES Act Plays Into Your Taxes

turbo1
Play
Video

Tax Tips: Last-Minute Deductions and Credits

Turbotax Unemployed Lead
Play
Video

Tax Tips For the Unemployed During the Pandemic

Charitable giving
Play
Video

Charity and Tax Deductions: Changes You Need to Know in 2020

Self-Employed
Play
Video

COVID-Related Tax Credits for The Self-Employed

COVID Stimulus check
Play
Video

What Covid Stimulus Checks Do and Don't Mean For Your Taxes

Can I Redo My Taxes and Should I?
Play
Video

Tax Tips to Set You Up For Success in the New Year