TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

LIVE: Kenny Polcari on Cathie Wood, Stimulus, Stocks Thursday

Market analyst Kenny Polcari and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk inflation, stimulus, Cathie Wood and more.
Author:
Publish date:

We're heading into the end of the week.

The market was rising following a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. inflation calmed worries that price pressures could boost interest rates.

Jim Cramer is out on Thursday, so joining TheStreet is Kenny Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors. 

So, Let's Talk About Inflation...

The market was rising following a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. inflation calmed worries that price pressures could boost interest rates.

Polcari wrote, in his morning newsletter, "Oh boy – I have a headache…..…..it was all the CPI yesterday and as expected the gov’t reported that there ISN’T any inflation….nothing, not here, not there, nowhere….in fact not only is there no inflation – the report showed that the ‘CPI ex food and energy’ was even less than no inflation….which is really comical."

Roblox's Public Debut

Roblox went public via a direct listing on the NYSE on Wednesday.

Based on the opening trade, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roblox is valued at around $42 billion. The company soared over 54% in its market debut.

The online gaming platform is incredibly popular with kids and younger generations. 

Cathie Wood and her ARK ETF bought shares of Roblox on its first trading day. 

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF added over 500,000 shares of the stock Wednesday.

Trading Stock Options Lead
MARKETS

Stocks Extend Rally, Nasdaq Surges as Tech Gains

Costco Lead
INVESTING

Costco Jumps on Well Fargo 'Overweight' Upgrade, Jim Cramer Support

Bumble App Lead
INVESTING

Bumble Rises as Analysts Lift Targets After Earnings Report

JD.com sign celebrates the e-commerce giant's secondary listing in Hong Kong. Photo: Xinhua
INVESTING

JD.com Rises on Fourth-Quarter Earnings Beat

Cannabis Gains Political Importance, Makes Its Way To The Ballot
INVESTING

Organigram Surges on $175 Million Investment From BAT Unit

Boeing 737 MAX: China's Flight Ban Won't Be Lifted Until Safety Concerns 'properly Addressed'
INVESTING

Boeing Extends Gains on Reported 737 MAX Deal With Southwest

Disney Lead
INVESTING

Morning Bell: Disney Will Come Back Strong

AstraZeneca Lead
INVESTING

AstraZeneca Vaccine Halted in Norway and Denmark