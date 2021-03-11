LIVE: Kenny Polcari on Cathie Wood, Stimulus, Stocks Thursday

Market analyst Kenny Polcari and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk inflation, stimulus, Cathie Wood and more.

We're heading into the end of the week.

The market was rising following a weaker-than-expected report on U.S. inflation calmed worries that price pressures could boost interest rates.

Jim Cramer is out on Thursday, so joining TheStreet is Kenny Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors.

So, Let's Talk About Inflation...

Polcari wrote, in his morning newsletter, "Oh boy – I have a headache…..…..it was all the CPI yesterday and as expected the gov’t reported that there ISN’T any inflation….nothing, not here, not there, nowhere….in fact not only is there no inflation – the report showed that the ‘CPI ex food and energy’ was even less than no inflation….which is really comical."

Roblox's Public Debut

Roblox went public via a direct listing on the NYSE on Wednesday.

Based on the opening trade, The Wall Street Journal reported that Roblox is valued at around $42 billion. The company soared over 54% in its market debut.

The online gaming platform is incredibly popular with kids and younger generations.

Cathie Wood and her ARK ETF bought shares of Roblox on its first trading day.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF added over 500,000 shares of the stock Wednesday.