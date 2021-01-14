TheStreet
LIVE: Jim Cramer on Johnson & Johnson, Delta, Tesla, Plug Power, Stock Market Thursday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET to break down everything driving the stock market Thursday.
It's Thursday, which means that we received the latest jobless claims numbers. 

Claims were nearing one million--coming in at 965,000. Experts had been expecting claims to total 800,000.

However, as we await President-elect Joe Biden's announcement of the stimulus package, markets are slightly in the green in early morning trading. Per reports from CNN, the package is could be as big as $2 trillion and would include direct payments to Americans, as well as more money for state and local governments and increased unemployment insurance.

LIVE at 10:30 A.M. ET, Jim Cramer talks Delta, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report, Plug Power  (PLUG) - Get Report, Johnson &Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report, Penn National  (PENN) - Get Report, President-elect Joe Biden's stimulus plan and more:

And, of course, it's earnings season. 

Delta reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss on Thursday.

"Our December quarter results capped the toughest year in Delta's  (DAL) - Get Report history. I want to thank the Delta people who have risen to the occasion, focusing on delivering results for all of our stakeholders by putting our customers at the center of our recovery," said Ed Bastian, Delta's chief executive officer. "While our challenges continue in 2021, I am optimistic this will be a year of recovery and a turning point that results in an even stronger Delta returning to revenue growth, profitability, and free cash generation."

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

