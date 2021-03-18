Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk the Fed, tech stocks, Lordstown, Williams-Sonoma, bitcoin and more.

In Jay We Trust

Jim Cramer devoted his afternoon column on Real Money to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

But the piece went deeper than just Powell.

He also noted how younger investors approach investing versus the older generations.

"if you pay no attention to the Fed or the bond market, which is pretty much the status of the newer investors, and you buy every dip, you can make out like a bandit, as anyone who bought stocks at the low Wednesday knows all too well. Those of us who have been around forever don't like it, but ignorance is bliss and more profitable than intelligence. Sorry," wrote Cramer.

"I want to talk about all three groups and their reaction to the Fed's decision to keep rates low and worry more about the people in this country who have no jobs, particularly, as Powell said many times, African Americans and Hispanics, rather than focus on the fact that there are areas of this economy that are running red hot," he continued.

Morgan Stanley to Reportedly Offer Bitcoin Funds

Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Report, per CNBC, is reportedly the first top-tier U.S. bank to offer customers ownership of bitcoin through funds in a report that cited sources.

The bank will reportedly launch three bitcoin funds in response to customer demand.

CNBC's reporting also found that funds only will be available to clients who have at least a $2 million portfolio with Morgan Stanley and “an aggressive risk tolerance.” Bitcoin investments will be limited to 2.5% of a client's net worth, the sources said.

The Future of Shopify

"For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Harley Finkelstein, President of Shopify, the e-commerce platform that is enabling thousands of small businesses across the country. Shares of Shopify (SHOP) - Get Report are up 229% over the past year," TheStreet's Scott Rutt wrote in his Mad Money recap. "Finkelstein said small businesses are the backbone of the economy and our country needs more entrepreneurs. This group has proven to be incredibly resilient and adaptable throughout the pandemic. That's how Shopify has grown to account for 9% of all e-commerce."

"Shopify is about a lot more than just selling online, however. Finkelstein said Shopify is a retail operating system that allows merchants to sell both online and offline. The company provides capital, payment services, fulfillment and more to innovative startups," Rutt continued.

Lordstown Faces a SEC Inquiry

Lordstown disclosed on Wednesday that it was facing a SEC probe following short-seller Hindenburg Research penning a report about the company.

Hindenburg said in a report Friday, “Lordstown is an electric-vehicle SPAC with no revenue and no sellable product, which we believe has misled investors on both its demand and production capabilities.”

On Monday, Lordstown issued a preliminary response to a the report, saying “The company is aware of the remarks made in the report and intends to respond as appropriate in due time.”

On CNBC Thursday morning, Lordstown CEO Steve Burns sat down with CNBC's Phil LeBeau.

LeBeau said, "Steve, let's be clear here, the way that you have characterized your preorders or reservations in the past...you called these, on CNBC, 'serious orders..." and LeBeau questioned whether a preorder or reservation could be called 'serious orders.'

Burns pushed back, stating that the preorders are only to gauge interest.

"I don't think anybody thought that we had actual orders," Burns said.

