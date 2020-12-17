LIVE: Jim Cramer on Jobless Claims, Domino's, Robinhood, Stock Market Thursday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Dec. 17 to talk everything moving the markets Thursday.

It's jobless claims day. And they came in higher than expected again.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that 885,000 Americans filed for first-time jobless benefits in the week ended Dec. 12, up from a revised 862,000 claims the week earlier and the highest since early September. Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting claims of 800,000.

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 5.508 million for the week ended Dec. 5, down from an upwardly revised 5.781 million the previous week, the Labor Department said.

And we heard from the Federal Reserve yesterday.

“The Federal Reserve will continue to increase its holdings of Treasury securities by at least $80 billion per month and of agency mortgage-backed securities by at least $40 billion per month until substantial further progress has been made toward the committee’s maximum employment and price stability goals,” the Fed said in a statement Wednesday.

The central bank, at its last meeting of 2020, also held interest rates steady in a target range of 0% to 0.25%.

