TheStreet
VIDEO
JIM CRAMERINVESTINGPERSONAL FINANCERETIREMENTTECHNOLOGYMARKETSHOW-TOVIDEOFINANCIAL ADVISOR CENTER
Search

LIVE: Jim Cramer on Stimulus, Interest Rates, J&J, Stock Market Monday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 am ET to talk stimulus, interest rates, Johnson & Johnson and the market.
Author:
Publish date:

What are you watching in the markets this week?

Sifting through the various headlines that trickled down both on early Monday morning and throughout the weekend, there are a handful of stocks and news items to pay attention to.

Live at 10:30 ET, Jim Cramer talks the Johnson & Johnson  (JNJ) - Get Report vaccine, Beyond Meat  (BYND) - Get Report, stimulus, and fears circulating around the bond selloff in the video below: 

First up: What's going on with bonds?

"Where are we in this bond-related selloff? Are we one-third through? Two-thirds? Or are we where we need to be to start buying?" Jim Cramer wrote over the weekend in a Real Money column.

"As I have said I have studied all the rate scares we have had in the last couple of decades and this one is pretty much following the form of those where the Fed feels pressure to raise rates off a very low base," he continued.

Now, let's talk about stimulus.

Biden's pandemic relief bill was approved early Saturday by the U.S. House of Representatives, now goes to the Senate for approval.

However, it will not include the hike in the minimum wage that some Democrats had hoped for. But, it does still include the $1,400 stimulus checks that many Americans are waiting for.

Then Johnson & Johnson's vaccine received an emergency use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration.

On Saturday, Johnson & Johnson received the EUA.

And then, the one-shot COVID vaccine received an OK on Sunday afternoon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The step is necessary to allow the company to begin distributing the vaccine in the U.S., making it the third such vaccine available for Americans.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.

DraftKings Lead
INVESTING

DraftKings Jumps as Analysts Raise Price Targets After Sales Beat

Stock Market Lead
MARKETS

Dow Jumps 700 Points as Bonds Stabilize and Vaccines Boost Sentiment

Walmart and Microsoft Should Merge to Crush Amazon -- Jim Cramer Explains Why
INVESTING

Walmart Scraps $35 Minimum Order for Express Delivery

Boingo CEO: Profitability Around The Corner, No Need to Raise Cash
INVESTING

Boingo Wireless Jumps on Pact to Be Bought by Digital Colony

Workhorse CEO: We Will Beat Elon Musk's Tesla to Market With Electric Trucks
INVESTING

Workhorse Falls as Revenue Trails Expectations

Boeing Lead
INVESTING

Boeing Shares Gain as United Airlines Places New 737 MAX Jet Order, Sees Improving Travel Demand

Target Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Target Once It Reports Earnings

Juno Therapeutics to Resume Drug Study
INVESTING

Aslan Pharma Jumps on Progress With Dermatitis Treatment