LIVE: Jim Cramer on Stimulus, Interest Rates, J&J, Stock Market Monday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 am ET to talk stimulus, interest rates, Johnson & Johnson and the market.

What are you watching in the markets this week?

Sifting through the various headlines that trickled down both on early Monday morning and throughout the weekend, there are a handful of stocks and news items to pay attention to.

Live at 10:30 ET, Jim Cramer talks the Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report vaccine, Beyond Meat (BYND) - Get Report, stimulus, and fears circulating around the bond selloff in the video below:

First up: What's going on with bonds?

"Where are we in this bond-related selloff? Are we one-third through? Two-thirds? Or are we where we need to be to start buying?" Jim Cramer wrote over the weekend in a Real Money column.

"As I have said I have studied all the rate scares we have had in the last couple of decades and this one is pretty much following the form of those where the Fed feels pressure to raise rates off a very low base," he continued.

Now, let's talk about stimulus.

Biden's pandemic relief bill was approved early Saturday by the U.S. House of Representatives, now goes to the Senate for approval.

However, it will not include the hike in the minimum wage that some Democrats had hoped for. But, it does still include the $1,400 stimulus checks that many Americans are waiting for.

Then Johnson & Johnson's vaccine received an emergency use authorization from the Food & Drug Administration.

On Saturday, Johnson & Johnson received the EUA.

And then, the one-shot COVID vaccine received an OK on Sunday afternoon from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The step is necessary to allow the company to begin distributing the vaccine in the U.S., making it the third such vaccine available for Americans.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.