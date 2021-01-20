LIVE: Jim Cramer on Inauguration Day, Biden's First 100 Days, Stock Market Wednesday

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 A.M. ET to break down everything moving the markets as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take the Oath of Office.

It's inauguration day.

President-elect Joe Biden will become the next President of the United States as of noon Wednesday.

Live at 2:30 P.M. ET, in Wednesday's special market breakdown, Jim Cramer talks his expectations for Inauguration Day, Biden's first 100 days, P&G, Tesla, Netflix and more:

So, let's cover what investors and Wall Street are watching so far.

Jim Cramer unveiled his "Go List" based on what investors should be buying on Tuesday night.

"What should investors be buying now that vaccines are starting to be administered worldwide and our economy will soon be reopening? Back in August, Cramer provided a "Go List" of stocks he said would be at the heart of the recovery. Since then, these 11 stocks have rallied 36%, almost triple that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

"Cramer noted that the only two laggards on his Go List were 3M (MMM) - Get Report and Mastercard (MA) - Get Report. He wouldn't be a buyer of either today. His industrial picks of Emerson Electric (EMR) - Get Report, Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report and Nucor (NUE) - Get Report were only up slightly, but Cramer remained bullish," he continued.

