Inauguration, now what? TheStreets experts break down how to approach stocks during the first 100 days of the Biden administration, live at 2:30 P.M. ET.

There has been, after months of back and forth and a lot of misinformation and disinformation being spread about the integrity of the Presidential election, a peaceful transfer of power.

President Joe Biden has become the 46th President of the United States.

And with that comes the questions of, "what's next?" for the markets.

With COVID-19 still disrupting the lives of Americans and the economy still reeling from the pandemic, Real Money contributors Bob Lang and Chris Versace and Action Alerts PLUS senior portfolio analyst Jeff Marks join TheStreet to talk about the market.

The conversation begins live at 2:30 P.M. ET. Watch below:

And this comes as former Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen is expected to be sworn in as the first female Treasury Secretary in U.S. history.

She told Congress that lawmakers must do more to lift the U.S. economy out of the recession brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Economists don’t always agree, but I think there is a consensus now: Without further action, we risk a longer, more painful recession now -and long-term scarring of the economy later,” Yellen said Tuesday in her prepared remarks. “Over the next few months, we are going to need more aid to distribute the vaccine; to reopen schools; to help states keep firefighters and teachers on the job.”

