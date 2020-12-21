TheStreet
Jim Cramer Believes in Vaccines and Santa Rallies This Holiday Season

Jim Cramer breaks down whether or not he believes in a Santa Claus rally and discusses what investors should do with vaccine news over the holidays.
Jim Cramer said that he does believe in a Santa Claus rally though this is not your normal rally. 

"This is not your typical Santa Claus rally, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Tuesday. Between vaccines, increased testing and a potential stimulus bill in Washington, Cramer said investors aren't too bullish, they're probably not being bullish enough," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap back on Dec. 15. 

Explaining further during TheStreet's daily live show on Dec. 16, Cramer said positive news paired with a seasonally strong market could make for merry investing session ahead of the holidays. "This is a time where you can’t fight the tape. I believe in the Santa Clause rally. There’s a lot of cash on the sidelines," Cramer said. 

He also said that he's watching the vaccine news. 

"My advice for the holidays...we want to see something from J&J  (JNJ) - Get Report...During the holidays, what I want people to do is to look at their portfolios and don't read the news," Cramer advised. 

"No money is made until you take it off the table," Cramer continued. 

Cramer said that the euphoria that has swept through the market is no reason to abandon discipline. "Don't be pigs," Cramer warned. 

TheStreet Live will resume on January 3, 2020. 

Daniel Kuhn contributed reporting to this article. 

