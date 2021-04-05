LIVE: Jim Cramer on Tesla, GameStop, Facebook, Janet Yellen

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m. ET to talk Janet Yellen's latest proposal, Tesla, GameStop, Facebook and more.

Happy Monday!

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are back and ready to dig into some of the top news stories moving stocks this morning.

Kickin' It Off With GameStop

GameStop (GME) - Get Report said that it plans to sell up to 3,5 million shares, which could--at least based on the current stock price--fetch more than $600 billion for the company in fresh capital.

TheStreet's M. Corey Goldman noted that, in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, GameStop said it plans to sell the shares through an “at-the-market” equity offering program. It said it intends to use the net proceeds to “further accelerate its transformation as well as for general corporate purposes and further strengthening its balance sheet.”

Some More Positivity for Tesla

The company reported stronger-than-expected vehicle deliveries for the first quarter.

Wedbush analysts, following the news, upgraded the stock's price target to $1,000 from $950.

"In our opinion, the 1Q delivery numbers released on Friday was a paradigm changer and shows that the pent-up demand globally for Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Report Model 3/Y is hitting its next stage of growth as part of a global green tidal wave underway," wrote analysts Dan Ives and Strecker Backe in a research note.

Jim Cramer's Warning for Individual Investors

In his Real Money column, Cramer has a stark warning for Wall Street.

"What crushed the individual was a lack of diversification," he wrote.

"When you see days like those of last week where you got a session with volume levels akin to the slowest days of last year, the day before Christmas and the day after Thanksgiving, according to the Wall Street Journal, you know the individual investor's been pretty much blown out. That's something that wasn't supposed to happen when we got that second stimulus check for $1,400. After all, so much of the first one landed in accounts that went right into the market, first in common stock and the much riskier options for many who had a taste of big wins," he continued. "What happened? What caused the decline? Some of what happened has directly to do with a belief that the market was rigged in favor of the professional, who would never be shut out of favorite stocks the way Robinhood shut out individuals in the wake of the GameStop phenomenon."