Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on GameStop Hearing, Tilray, Walmart, Stock Market Thursday

In an abbreviated format as Katherine Ross, too, was impacted by the Texas deep freeze, TheStreet Live brings the latest commentary on the Robinhood hearing, Walmart, Tilray from Jim Cramer's top analyst Jeff Marks.

Another day, the same story.

I'm still stranded due to the ongoing Texas freeze, which means that we're going to do the show a little differently again. This means that I'll be dialing into the show.

And Jim Cramer is still out, so Action Alerts PLUS senior portfolio analyst Jeff Marks is joining the show.



TheStreet Live brings the latest commentary on the Robinhood hearing, Walmart and Tilray from Jim Cramer's top analyst Jeff Marks in the video below:

So let's get to the news.

Tilray's (TLRY) - Get Report fourth-quarter sales beat analysts' estimates.

The company reported sales of $56.6 million in the period, up 21% from a year earlier and higher than analysts' forecasts of $56 million.

The company posted a loss of 2 cents a share, narrower than estimates that called for a loss of 14 cents.

Then there's Walmart (WMT) - Get Report.

TheStreet's Martin Baccardax wrote, "Group revenues, the company said, were tabbed at $152.08 billion, up 7.3% from last year and topping analysts' estimates of $148.3 billion. U.S. same-store sales rose 8.6% from last year, the company said, well ahead of the Refinitiv forecast of 5.8%. e-Commerce sales, Walmart noted, rose 69% on the quarter and 79% for the 2020 year."

“We completed a strong year and a strong Q4 thanks to our amazing associates. They stepped up to serve our customers and members exceptionally well during a busy holiday period in the midst of a pandemic,” said CEO Doug McMillon.

“This is a time to be even more aggressive because of the opportunity we see in front of us,” McMillon. “The strategy, team and capabilities are in place. We have momentum with customers, and our financial position is strong.”

