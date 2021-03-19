TheStreet
Jim Cramer on GameStop, Nike, FedEx, Amazon, Etsy

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross talk Amazon, GameStop, Etsy FedEx, Nike and more.
It's finally Friday!

'When the 10-year goes up, it's bad for the the industrials," Cramer said as Dow industrials including Caterpillar  (CAT) - Get Report led markets lower in intraday trading Friday. 

Recap Friday's episode of TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross in the video above and be sure to catch TheStreet Live every weekday at 10:30 a.m. ET:

FedEx Earnings

FedEx  (FDX) - Get Report  posted earnings that beat expectations. 

The company reported third-quarter earnings with a bottom line of $3.47 per share as revenues grew 23% to $21.5 billion on the back of surge e-commerce and international volumes and a firmer market for pricing. 

Ground volumes, which include the group's ongoing contract with Walmart, were up 25%, as well, FedEx said, with revenues per package rising 11% to $9.72 each. 

Nike Earnings

Nike's  (NKE) - Get Report fiscal third-quarter sales missed Wall Street estimates.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10.36 billion, below analysts’ projections of about $11.02 billion.

Nike said revenue was hurt by disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. North America was impacted with revenue declining 11%, which was driven by global container shortages and U.S. port congestion.

Daniel Kuhn contributed reporting to this article. 

