Jim Cramer on GameStop, Nike, FedEx, Amazon, Etsy

'When the 10-year goes up, it's bad for the the industrials," Cramer said as Dow industrials including Caterpillar (CAT) - Get Report led markets lower in intraday trading Friday.

FedEx Earnings

FedEx (FDX) - Get Report posted earnings that beat expectations.

The company reported third-quarter earnings with a bottom line of $3.47 per share as revenues grew 23% to $21.5 billion on the back of surge e-commerce and international volumes and a firmer market for pricing.

Ground volumes, which include the group's ongoing contract with Walmart, were up 25%, as well, FedEx said, with revenues per package rising 11% to $9.72 each.

Nike Earnings

Nike's (NKE) - Get Report fiscal third-quarter sales missed Wall Street estimates.

The company reported quarterly sales of $10.36 billion, below analysts’ projections of about $11.02 billion.

Nike said revenue was hurt by disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. North America was impacted with revenue declining 11%, which was driven by global container shortages and U.S. port congestion.

