LIVE: Jim Cramer's Top Analyst on Buffett's Latest Moves, Ford, Texas Deep Freeze

Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS, and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 am E.T.

Well...the Texas Freeze finally got to me.

Unfortunately, the little Schnauzer puppy and I are now stranded with my best friend (very thankful to have my people nearby!) after my building had...well, let's just say that Texas pipes are struggling to keep up with this freezing cold.

And, on top of that, we've now been warned to stay off of the roads because of the thick ice that came after our second winter storm on Tuesday night.

However, I'm lucky enough to still have power--something that many in Texas cannot say right now--so the show will go on. But, this time, it's going to be a little different. In my haste to safely escape, my studio equipment had to be left at my apartment which means that I can only dial into the show today.

And, on top of that, Jim Cramer is out. However, Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Action Alerts PLUS, will be filling in this morning. He's got some big shoes to fill.

Alright, now that we've covered the technicals, let's go over what's driving the news. Watch the latest on Buffett, Ford, Salesforce (CRM) - Get Report and more in the video below:

First up? Ford (F) - Get Report.

Ford rolled out plans for an 'all-electric future' in Europe by 2030.

"We successfully restructured Ford of Europe and returned to profitability in the fourth quarter of 2020," Ford Europe President Stuart Rowley said in a statement. "Now we are charging into an all-electric future in Europe.”

By 2030, Ford’s passenger-vehicle range will be completely all-electric, except for its smaller commercial-vehicle business, which will continue to sell some gasoline-powered vans and trucks.

These plans came in the announcement from Ford that it planned to invest announced Wednesday that it plans to invest $1 billion into a German plant that will start making an all-electric model in two years. By mid-2026, all passenger cars Ford sells in Europe will be plug-in hybrids or fully electric.

And then there's Warren Buffett.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Report, in a regulatory filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, said that it acquired an $8.6 billion stake Verizon and a $4.1 billion stake in Chevron.

It also exited its position in JPMorgan and sold its shares in Barrick gold and cut its stake in Apple.

You can follow Jeff Marks and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JeffMarks_ and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer: