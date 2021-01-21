LIVE: Jim Cramer on Amazon, Eli Lilly, FuelCell, FAANG, Stock Market Thursday

It's Thursday, Jan.21.

Stocks were edging higher on Thursday as investors looked to more support for the struggling U.S. economy and improved vaccine distribution from the Biden administration.

And jobless claims totaled 900,000 for the week ending Jan. 16., which is slightly better than the 925,000 that Wall Street had estimated.

And all of this comes as President Biden signed numerous Executive Orders on his inauguration day.

Biden has also released his plans for a COVID-19 relief package that totals $1.9 trillion and would include direct stimulus payments to Americans.

Live at 10:30 A.M. ET, Jim Cramer talks airlines (UAL) - Get Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Eli Lilly (LLY) - Get Report, FuelCell (FCEL) - Get Report, Union Pacific (UNP) - Get Report and more:

But, with so many earnings, there's one question that has to be asked....How important are good CEOs?

"In his No-Huddle Offense segment, Cramer said sooner or later, the market rewards great companies and the great CEOs that build them. That's how Cramer felt after hearing Tuesday's Netflix earnings. Netflix has been counted out more times than Cramer could count, yet CEO Reed Hastings proved the critics wrong," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap.

Curious about what Jim Cramer and his team at Action Alerts PLUS are watching in the markets? Watch Cramer's exclusive members-only Daily Rundown show on Action Alerts PLUS following TheStreet Live.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Watch: Inauguration Day 2021