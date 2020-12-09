Stock Market 2020: A Sector by Sector Investing Year in Review

What should investors take away from 2020? Our panel of experts breaks down the biggest stock market winners and losers and their predictions for 2021.

2020 has been a year like no other, with a pandemic that has shut down restaurants and forced Americans to rethink the way that they interact with one another. The markets took one big hit after another back in the Spring and then recovered and they're now pushing all-time highs.

Kenny Polcari, managing partner at Kace Capital Advisors, Jeff Marks, senior portfolio analyst with Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS portfolio, and Bob Lang, Real Money contributor joined TheStreet to discuss their biggest takeaways from this year and what investors should expect from next year.

Watch the full video below for more on various sectors--such as technology and retail--and what these experts expect to see in 2021:

And yet...2021 is just around the corner. And so is a vaccine.

The Food & Drug Administration is meeting on Thursday, Dec. 10 to discuss whether or not it'll grant Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine candidate an emergency use authorization.

The United Kingdom and Canada have both authorized the vaccine for use in their countries.

