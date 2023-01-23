Spotify Layoffs, the Fed and Earnings: Watch TheStreet Today Live
Earnings, Spotify layoffs and the Federal Reserve are top of mind for investors as Wall Street returns from the weekend.
Top Stories on TheStreet:
- Microsoft Adds 'Multibillion Dollar' Investment In ChatGPT Owner OpenAI
- Salesforce Stock Higher As Elliott Management Builds Activist Stake
- AMD Stock Extends Gains On Barclays Upgrade, Price Target Boost
