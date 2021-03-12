Sallie Krawcheck Vs. 'She-Cession' - Coffee With Katherine

Sallie Krawcheck joins Katherine Ross to talk about the she-cession, ensuring diversity at all levels of corporate America, empowering women through finance.

Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest, spent a long time in the corporate world of Wall Street working as the CEO of Merrill Lynch and the CFO of Citigroup following a long career as a securities analyst.

Then she co-founded Ellevest, an investment platform focused on women. Krawcheck has said that she is focused on helping women reach their financial--and professional--goals.

In this episode of Coffee With Katherine, Krawcheck discusses not only how troubling the she-cession is--which is based on data that women are leaving the workplace at higher numbers because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Women—especially women of color—are more likely to have been laid off or furloughed during the Covid-19 crisis,1 stalling their careers and jeopardizing their financial security," McKinsey wrote in its 2020 Women in the Workplace study.

"At the beginning of 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic began in the United States, the representation of women in corporate America was slowly trending in the right direction. This was most pronounced in senior management: Between 2015 and 2020, the share of women grew from 23 to 28 percent in SVP roles—and from 17 to 21 percent in the C-suite. Women remained dramatically underrepresented, particularly women of color, but the numbers were slowly improving," the report continues.

Krawcheck, when asked about the stats, said that the stats "are not great" because "women are 50-51% of the population. So, we've had some progress...[Women] are way underrepresented."

She points out that throughout the pandemic, the loss of more women in the workplace is showing how much more work needs to be done.

And, to the resident millennial, Krawcheck points out that women leave the workforce for a slew of reasons as they grow older so--while it may seem like the numbers trending up is a good thing now--what will the workforce look like when Gen Z is in their late 20's to early 30's?