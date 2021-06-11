TheStreet home
Real Money Experts Debate Reopening Stocks from Disney to Coca-Cola

ICYMI: Real Money assembled some of its top professionals to discuss the Reopening Economy and how they approach each of several primary sectors for their investing strategies.

The Real Money Real Talk webinar was hosted by Real Money Contributor Bob Lang, Co-Portfolio Manager of Trifecta Stocks, the panel also includes Chris Versace, Co-Manager of Trifecta Stocks, Ed Ponsi, Managing Director of Barchetta Capital Management, and Stephen Guilfoyle, Founder of Sarge986 LLC.

The panel delves into their strategies and goals for investing in this historic reopening of a virtually shut-down economy. Chris Versace states, "When picking these portfolios, obviously we are trying to identify companies that are going to have pronounced revenue earnings cash flow growth driving their stock prices higher". Of the major sectors he focuses on, the travel and entertainment industries are ones with great potential.

Watch an excerpt: Real Money's Real Talk: Investing In a Reopening Economy

A wide range of related topics is also discussed including inflation, job growth, and technological advancements.

Among the stocks discussed:  Coca Cola (KO), Cedar Fair (FUN) - Get Report, Choice Hotels (CHH) - Caterpillar (CAT), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Union Pacific (UNP), Disney (DIS).

For all of the insights from this knowledgeable and experienced panel, watch the full Real Money's Real Talk: Investing In a Reopening Economy webinar if you don’t have a Real Money subscription, sign up here.

