Basing Your Future on a Tiktok? Edward Jones CEO Explains How to Build a Financial Plan

Edward Jones CEO Penny Pennington says get off Tiktok and get to a professional. In the latest episode of Coffee with Katherine, she explains how to build a financial plan.

Before you base your financial future on a Tiktok, Penny Pennington, CEO and managing partner of Edward Jones Investments said, "think about seeking out financial advice, real financial advice, from a real financial professional.

Pennington joined TheStreet's Katherine Ross for the latest episode of "Coffee with Katherine" to discuss how a series of events including 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis, and most recently, the coronavirus pandemic, have forever changed how millennials and younger generations approach their financial futures.

Watch the full interview in the video below:

Amid the rise of the retail investor and social posts flouting 25-year-old retirees, many people are turning to less traditional sources for guidance including Reddit, and of course, the aforementioned Tiktok.

Pennington had a simple message: You're not the person in that Tiktok.

"YOLO and FOMO is not a good investment strategy. You're not the person in that Tiktok reel," Pennington said.

While the terminology and the technology may have changed, looking at you 'FOMO,' Pennington said being influenced by those around you is nothing new. Remember when Carmela Soprano bought American Biotech after gossiping with her friends?

"Peer to peer information sharing and referrals about all kinds of things are really powerful influencers... it's always been this way. We're influenced by people who are around us that we respect and who we have confidence in," Pennington said.

If you're basing your future on a viral post, Pennington suggested zooming out and taking more of a long-term perspective.

So what's the first step?

Pennington said start by thinking about what your goals are and what matters most to you and then seek the help of a financial advisor, no matter how much money you have or don't have.

But first of all? "Take a deep breathe," Pennington said.