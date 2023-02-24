Surprise! The inflation battle is nowhere near over as personal consumption expenditure data came in higher than expected, but it backs up the Fed's push for more rate hikes. Watch TheStreet Today live at 10:30 a.m. Eastern.

Personal consumption expenditures, excluding food and energy, climbed 0.6% in January, up 4.7% from a year ago. Both readings came in above Wall Street expectations, which had been looking for 0.5% and 4.4%.

Traditionally, the Federal Reserve carefully monitors PCE data since it tends to show consumer spending habits more accurately than other data points, such as the consumer price index.

The market is reacting negatively to the PCE data coming in higher than expected, which could push all three indices into the red to end the week. The averages are on track for a losing week, which would mark the fourth straight one.

TheStreet's Martin Baccardax wrote that, "Bond markets, while recently embracing the Fed's hawkish rate signaling, have nonetheless been flashing their classic recession warning signal for nearly a year, with 2-year Treasury not yields rising above 10-year yields in March of 2022, amid concerns that the Fed's policy tightening will snuff-out any hopes of a sustained post-pandemic recovery."