A Look at Patrick Mahomes' Net Worth

It's almost time - Super Bowl 2021.

Sunday, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady faces off against Patrick Mahomes, the star QB from the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

The 25-year-old Mahomes is one of the highest-paid players in NFL history. His net worth is reportedly $30 million.

Mahomes made headlines in 2020 when he signed a 10-year extension deal with Kansas City Chiefs worth up to $503 million, largest deal in sports history.

He also posted a short video on his Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report after the deal was reported. "Here to stay," Mahomes tweeted.

Son of a former MLB pitcher Pat Mahomes, he endorses many brands including Adidas, Head & Shoulder, Electronic Arts (EA,) - Get Report and State Farm, which helped him increase his wealth portfolio.

He also has a huge social media following. He currently boasts 1.7 million Twitter followers and 4.2 million Instagram followers.

