These Olympic Champions Get Paid In Cryptocurrency

It's 50 days and counting for the Tokyo Olympics. Thanks to the pandemic, plenty will be different when the Games open on July 23. Yes, plenty of COVID safety precautions. But, that's not all.

As the popularity of cryptocurrency continues to rise, more and more professional athletes and Olympic champions are more accepting of digital currencies.

In 2018, Canadian speed skater Ted-Jan Bloemen, a double world record holder, became the first Olympic athlete to be paid in cryptocurrency.

Earlier this year, Kenyan world record holder and Olympic Champion Eliud Kipchoge auctioned off his first set of NFTs for a total of 17.9837 Ethereum tokens.

Kipchoge’s 2019 record-breaking run in Vienna was sold at auction for $14.8837 ETH.