Nike CEO to retire after four years at the helm
What new Nike CEO Elliott Hill brings to the table after Donahoe

Nike CEO John Donahoe will step down from the company and former executive Elliott Hill is coming back to replace him.

Transcript: 

Conway Gittens: I’m Conway Gittens reporting from the New York Stock Exchange. Here’s what we’re watching on TheStreet today.

Wall Street is focused on corporate news. FedEx posted disappointing quarterly profits thanks to a drop in demand for its fastest shipping options. The package delivery industry is still grappling with a slowdown from the heady days of the pandemic - when everyone was stuck at home and having everything delivered.

A Nike logo hangs on a wall outside a store in Toronto, Canada.

Nike shares swoosh higher after new CEO is named

