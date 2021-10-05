A Marathon, Not a Sprint: Newell CEO on Building Inclusion in the Workplace

Newell CEO Ravi Saligram joins the latest episode of Coffee with Katherine to explain how executives must take a top-down approach to build workplace inclusivity.

While it's no secret that the U.S. has undergone a racial reckoning following the murder of George Floyd, what role has it played in shaping corporate America and what can the country's biggest business leaders do to ensure a more equitable future?

Newell (NWL) - Get Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Report CEO Ravi Saligram joined the latest episode of Coffee with Katherine with TheStreet's Katherine Ross to discuss the importance of inclusivity, particularly in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, and the role CEOs and executives must play in leading the path forward.

Watch the full interview with Saligram in the video below at 2 p.m. ET:

"While we can't really influence what happens outside of our offices and factories , what we can do is what we control, which is our environment, where we create a real sense of belonging, a sense where whether people are black, brown white...or whatever religions they follow that they have a sense of belonging that they have a sense that they can be authentic and be themselves. I think bringing their whole self to work is so important," Saligram said.

Saligram said that he will be the first to say that this mission must be more than words and Newell still has a long road ahead.

"One has to work at at. I can hardly say that we've created a state of Nirvana because it's a journey," Saligram said.

Among other efforts, Newell has created employee resource groups for women, Asian American, African American, veteran and LGBTQ+ employees.

Saligram said Newell has also completed a company-wide survey to gauge how its employees from the corporate to the factory-level view inclusivity and pay parity at the company and provide an open and tolerant forum for employees to voice their opinions.

"Let's have these courageous conversations between each other to put things on the table," Saligram said.

However, Saligram said an inclusive workplace also must begin at the top and funnel down with hiring and recruiting aimed at diversity at all levels. Saligram said half of Newell's board is composed of women and minorities and its half of its business unit is led by women.

"This journey is a marathon not a sprint, but the starting point is awareness and introspection, and really a quantitate look at where you are in the company," Saligram said.