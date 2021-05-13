UBS Asset Manager Veteran on Inflation, China, ESG, Diversification, and More

With another wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a continuing trade war with China, and inflation worries, today's markets are tricky, to say the least.

Veteran asset manager, Suni Harford provides her insights on market trends and sectors to watch in this extended interview with TheStreet contributor Tracy Byrnes.

President of Asset Management for UBS Financial Services, Harford explains her market strategies for diversification, active vs passive management, and her approach to SPACs, ESG, and the changing roles for women in finance.

Topics discussed in the video above:

Suni Harford, President of Asset Management for UBS Financial Services discusses how to invest directly in China.

The future of digital transformation

The next big investment trend: ESG

Trends that COVID has accelerated

How to diversify portfolios with volatility and shifting markets

The SPAC bubble

Why the right portfolio should be active and passive

Leadership and lessons learned under COVID

The rate of change and its impact on investing

Disclosure: Contributor Tracy Byrnes is also a financial advisor at UBS.