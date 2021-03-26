TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

The Inspirational Story of Nepal's First Billionaire

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
48

While it's still too difficult to have interviews in person, TheStreet did speak exclusively with Binod Chaudhary, Nepal's first and only billionaire.

The founder and President of Chaudhary Group has a net worth of more than $1.3 billion. No topic was off-limits when TheStreet's Anuz Thapa sat down with the entrepreneur.

"I was not mentally prepared, nor was I educationally trained to handle what I had to handle", says Chaudhary.  He discusses the pandemic, its impact on his business and innovation and he also shares secrets to success. He hopes that others will learn from his successes and mistakes.

The extended conversation publishes later today at 2:00 p.m. ET, March 26.

Can't wait? Watch Thapa's first interview with Chaudhary. It was during simpler times and took place at the company's headquarters in Nepal.

Editor's Note: The exclusive interview was produced and hosted by TheStreet's Anuz Thapa.

Related Videos

Women Still Not Being Heard in Financial Services: Alpha Rising
Play
Video

Alpha Rising: Tips to Success From Top Women Leaders

Here's Why It's Dumb Not to Consider Short Selling in This Market
Play
Video

How to Increase the Odds of a Profitable Short - Doug Kass Explains

Meet Nepal's Richest Person And Only Billionaire - TheStreet Exclusive
Play
Video

Meet Nepal's Richest Person And Only Billionaire - TheStreet Exclusive

Abigail Adams thumb
Play
Video

Women's History: Abigail Adams, One of the First Female Bond Traders

Cummins, Kellogg and Twitter: How to Profit Using Stock Options
Play
Video

Options Trading Strategies for Beginners

Warehouse
Play
Video

What the New Reality of Shopping Means for Superstores & Consumers

Lauren Simmons_Going Public
Play
Video

Lauren Simmons: How to Become Your Own Boss

Yellen: Fed's Unconventional Policies Likely Here to Stay
Play
Video

From Class Scholar to First Female Treasury Secretary: Janet Yellen's Story