Mother's Day: 'Here's The One Thing I'd Tell My Daughter'- UBS Executive

On Sunday, May, 9, 2021 mothers everywhere are being celebrated this Mother's Day.  TheStreet spoke to Suni Harford, President, UBS Management about everything from the volatile markets to meme stocks.  And, of course, with Mother's Day quickly upon us, we couldn't help but ask "What's the one piece of advice you'd give your daughter?"

Economic Growth Is Set to Surge, Says UBS Executive

Watch the video above for her answer.

Mother's Day: Advice From Women on Wall Street

TheStreet's Video Series: Lessons in Leadership:

In addition to interviews with some of the world’s most influential leaders and executives, we’ll also highlight companies like Eastman Kodak Company, Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Report, Crunch Fitness, Badgley Mischka, and many more.

