TheStreet home
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

Mother's Day: Advice From Women on Wall Street

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
1:30

Sunday, May 9, 2021, is Mother's Day. TheStreet caught up with some of Wall Street's most powerful women to get their leadership advice for navigating their careers both on and off Wall Street.

The video above includes:

  • Jane Elfers, CEO of Children's Place, Inc. PLCE
  • Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest
  • Kerrie MacPherson, Independent Board Advisor, and retired EY Leader
  • Deepa Purushothamon, Cofounder @n2Formation.com, Former Deloitte Leader 
  • Cate Luzio, CEO & Founder of Luminary
  • Victoria Schein, Research Engineer at Ford Motor Company  (F) - Get Report 

Related Videos

Women Still Not Being Heard in Financial Services: Alpha Rising
Play
Video

Alpha Rising: Tips to Success From Top Women Leaders

Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck Has a Message for Wall Street
Play
Video

If Wall Street Was Doing Enough, We'd Have More Diversity: Krawcheck

GameStop Lead
Play
Video

Sallie Krawcheck's Lesson From the GameStop Saga

Sallie Krawcheck Wants More Women To Quit the Inertia And Invest
Play
Video

Coffee With Katherine Sneak Peek: Sallie Krawcheck

Isabel-Benham-thumb
Play
Video

From Alias to Trailblazer: First Female Partner on Wall Street

Frothy Stock Market Lead
Play
Video

"Economic Growth Is Set to Surge", Says UBS Executive

Sally Krawcheck Lead
Play
Video

Sallie Krawcheck's Financial Advice for Millennial Women

Women Who File For Restraining Orders Experience Decreased Earnings
Play
Video

Sallie Krawcheck: Pandemic Is Putting Decades of Progress At Risk