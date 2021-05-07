Mother's Day: Advice From Women on Wall Street
Sunday, May 9, 2021, is Mother's Day. TheStreet caught up with some of Wall Street's most powerful women to get their leadership advice for navigating their careers both on and off Wall Street.
The video above includes:
- Jane Elfers, CEO of Children's Place, Inc. PLCE
- Sallie Krawcheck, CEO of Ellevest
- Kerrie MacPherson, Independent Board Advisor, and retired EY Leader
- Deepa Purushothamon, Cofounder @n2Formation.com, Former Deloitte Leader
- Cate Luzio, CEO & Founder of Luminary
- Victoria Schein, Research Engineer at Ford Motor Company (F) - Get Report