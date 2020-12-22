Jim Cramer has a long rich history in the finance industry. For those of you who follow TheStreet's fearless leader closely, you no doubt know everything there is to know about the Mad Money TV Host.

Here's a little Jim Cramer primer before you begin watching watching his top 20 videos of 2020.

Jim Cramer History Primer

Jim Cramer is one of America's most recognized and respected investment pros and media personalities, and one of the most successful hedge fund managers in Wall Street history.

For 14 years, Cramer managed money for 38 of the wealthiest families in the world through the hedge fund he founded, Cramer Berkowitz. In 1996, Jim founded TheStreet, one of the leading financial media websites for individual to institutional investors. Jim also writes daily market commentary for TheStreet's Real Money premium service, as well as a host of CNBC's Mad Money and co-host of CNBC's Squawk on the Street.

Jim has released a slew of books to help investors find their bull market. And he continues to help them every day on Action Alerts Plus and on TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross.

Top 20 Jim Cramer Videos in 2020

Tesla Stock: Jim Cramer Explains What Wall Street Still Can't Understand Jim Cramer: What Tesla Got Right With Capital Raise Jim Cramer Talks Stimulus Checks, Markets, and His Top Stock Picks How to Know When a Stock Bottoms Out on Bad News Jim Cramer Eyeing Similarities to Dot-Com Bubble but Still Buying Opportunities Jim Cramer on Stock Valuations, Danger of Market Orders on IPOs Where Jim Cramer Finds Stock Winners as Economy Adapts to COVID-19 Jim Cramer Questions Whether Markets Should Go Higher Jim Cramer's Is Eyeing Vaccine News Over the Holidays Jim Cramer Cautions 'Don't Be Too Greedy' Cramer: Be Careful Buying Stocks Based on a Vaccine Without Vaccine Jim Cramer's 2020 Tesla Bull Case: From Simulation to Elon Musk's Biggest Fan Why Jim Cramer's Reason to Buy Apple Has Nothing to Do With Nikkei Report What Jim Cramer Expects from Tesla's Battery Day When Jim Cramer Wants to Put More Money in Markets Why Jim Cramer Has Added Reddit to His Homework Jim Cramer on Expectations of Stimulus and Vaccines Jim Cramer on Coinbase: Buy at the Deal, Not First Trade Why Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Is 'Taking Some Money Off the Table' Jim Cramer's Top Vaccine Stock Plays

