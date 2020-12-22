TheStreet
20 Most Watched Jim Cramer Videos of 2020

Watch the legendary investor's most watched videos of 2020.
Author:
Publish date:

Jim Cramer has a long rich history in the finance industry. For those of you who follow TheStreet's fearless leader closely, you no doubt know everything there is to know about the Mad Money TV Host. 

Here's a little Jim Cramer primer before you begin watching watching his top 20 videos of 2020.

Jim Cramer History Primer

Jim Cramer is one of America's most recognized and respected investment pros and media personalities, and one of the most successful hedge fund managers in Wall Street history.

For 14 years, Cramer managed money for 38 of the wealthiest families in the world through the hedge fund he founded, Cramer Berkowitz. In 1996, Jim founded TheStreet, one of the leading financial media websites for individual to institutional investors. Jim also writes daily market commentary for TheStreet's Real Money premium service, as well as a host of CNBC's Mad Money and co-host of CNBC's Squawk on the Street.

Jim has released a slew of books to help investors find their bull market.  And he continues to help them every day on Action Alerts Plus and on TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross.

Top 20 Jim Cramer Videos in 2020

  1. Tesla Stock: Jim Cramer Explains What Wall Street Still Can't Understand
  2. Jim Cramer: What Tesla Got Right With Capital Raise
  3. Jim Cramer Talks Stimulus Checks, Markets, and His Top Stock Picks
  4. How to Know When a Stock Bottoms Out on Bad News
  5. Jim Cramer Eyeing Similarities to Dot-Com Bubble but Still Buying Opportunities
  6. Jim Cramer on Stock Valuations, Danger of Market Orders on IPOs
  7. Where Jim Cramer Finds Stock Winners as Economy Adapts to COVID-19
  8. Jim Cramer Questions Whether Markets Should Go Higher
  9. Jim Cramer's Is Eyeing Vaccine News Over the Holidays
  10. Jim Cramer Cautions 'Don't Be Too Greedy'
  11. Cramer: Be Careful Buying Stocks Based on a Vaccine Without Vaccine
  12. Jim Cramer's 2020 Tesla Bull Case: From Simulation to Elon Musk's Biggest Fan
  13. Why Jim Cramer's Reason to Buy Apple Has Nothing to Do With Nikkei Report
  14. What Jim Cramer Expects from Tesla's Battery Day
  15. When Jim Cramer Wants to Put More Money in Markets
  16. Why Jim Cramer Has Added Reddit to His Homework
  17. Jim Cramer on Expectations of Stimulus and Vaccines
  18. Jim Cramer on Coinbase: Buy at the Deal, Not First Trade
  19. Why Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Is 'Taking Some Money Off the Table'
  20. Jim Cramer's Top Vaccine Stock Plays

Here's the latest on Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Report).

Looking for more videos to watch? Check out TheStreet's Most Popular Videos of 2020.

