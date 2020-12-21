Here are the most watched videos on TheStreet in 2020. The videos include Jim Cramer's Investing, coolest cars, cannabis and IPOs.

It's that time of year. Time to review TheStreet's most watched and most popular videos.

From TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross to a slew of educational features including TheStreet Explains, Behind the Label and Pro Tips to our panel discussions and webinars; TheStreet video team has been busy this year!

As 2020 comes to a close it's time to reveal the most popular videos of the year.

TheStreet's TOP 20 Videos for 2020

When it comes to the most popular video of the year, it comes to no surprise that our fearless leader and TheStreet founder, Jim Cramer, holds the top spot.

1. Coronavirus: The Latest Numbers on the COVID-19 Pandemic

2. Tesla Stock: Jim Cramer Explains What Wall Street Still Can't Understand

The latest on Tesla's stock here ( (TSLA) - Get Report).

3. Jim Cramer Talks Stimulus Checks, Markets, and His Top Stock Picks

4. How Markets Navigated 2020 'Storm:' Winners and Losers

5. 5 Coolest Auto Reveals of 2020

6. How to Know When a Stock Bottoms Out on Bad News

7. Airbnb Lifts IPO Pricing to $60, Looking to Raise $3 Billion

The latest on Airbnb stock here ( (ABNB) - Get Report).

8. Jim Cramer Eyeing Similarities to Dot-Com Bubble but Still Buying Opportunities

9. Look Out for These Changes to Social Security and Medicare in 2020

10 Jim Cramer on Stock Valuations, Danger of Market Orders on IPOs

11. Before You Binged: A History of Netflix

The latest on Netflix stock here ( (NFLX) - Get Report).

12. Jim Cramer: Close Your Eyes, Close Your Ears to Tech Earnings

13.FDA Staff Endorses Moderna Vaccine: Latest on Race to End COVID Pandemic

14. What Apple's 4-For-1 Stock Split Means for Investors

The latest on Apple stock here ( (AAPL) - Get Report).

15.Where Jim Cramer Finds Stock Winners as Economy Adapts to COVID-19

16. What Is the Difference Between a Furlough and a Layoff?

17. Jim Cramer Questions Whether Markets Should Go Higher

18. Trading Discipline Essential for New Traders in the Market

19. Ask Bob: Should I Stop Contributing To My 401(k) Until The Pandemic Ends?

20. Aphria and Tilray Join Forces in Cannabis-Infused Mega Merger

The latest on Aphria and Tilray stocks here ( (APHA) - Get Report) ( (TLRY) - Get Report).

Bonus. Here's THREE more educational video. Call it a holiday gift from TheStreet video team.

21. What Is a Put Option?

22. Why Jim Cramer Has Added Reddit to His Homework

23. C3.ai on IPO, Using Nvidia GPUs and Competitive Strengths

The latest on C3.ai stock here ( (AI) - Get Report).

Enjoy and happy watching.