Watch: 2021's Most Talked About NFTs
Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have taken the crypto world by storm recently, with everyone looking to get in on the action. Here's a look at the most notable NFTs.
Notable NFTs:
- Doge. The iconic meme that became the image of Dogecoin recently sold for $4 million, becoming the most expensive NFT meme in history.
- Tiger King. Joe Exotic's first NFT will launch on the Mintable marketplace on June 18.
- Max Denison-Pender. His NFT titled "Take Me to the Moon" had a high bid of 30 Ethereum.
- Beeple. “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS,” a collage of 5,000 images spanning 13 years, sold for $69 million, the most expensive NFT ever sold.
- Jack Dorsey. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sold his famous first tweet as an NFT for over $2.9 million.
