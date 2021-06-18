TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Watch: 2021's Most Talked About NFTs
Watch: 2021's Most Talked About NFTs

Watch: 2021's Most Talked About NFTs

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
1:40

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have taken the crypto world by storm recently, with everyone looking to get in on the action. Here's a look at the most notable NFTs.

Notable NFTs:

  • Doge. The iconic meme that became the image of Dogecoin recently sold for $4 million, becoming the most expensive NFT meme in history.
  • Tiger King. Joe Exotic's first NFT will launch on the Mintable marketplace on June 18.
  • Max Denison-Pender. His NFT titled "Take Me to the Moon" had a high bid of 30 Ethereum.
  • Beeple. “EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS,” a collage of 5,000 images spanning 13 years, sold for $69 million, the most expensive NFT ever sold.
  • Jack Dorsey. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey sold his famous first tweet as an NFT for over $2.9 million.

Related: Watch this video from TheStreet's Corey Goldman, who spoke with artist Max Denison-Pender: The World's 'Hottest' NFT Is Going, Going, Gone

Related Videos

Dogecoin Lead
Play
Video

What's the Deal With Dogecoin – A History of the Meme-Inspired Cryptocurrency

Winklevoss Twins Lead
Play
Video

The Most Famous Siblings of Wall Street

Product Life Cycle Lead
Play
Video

What Is the Product Life Cycle?

Olympics Tokyo Covid Lead
Play
Video

These Olympic Champions Get Paid In Cryptocurrency

SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk (seen in January last year) joined Clubhouse on Monday, the same day stock rocketed by 30 per cent on Friday's closing price. Photo: Reuters
Play
Video

Elon Musk's Impact on Cryptocurrency

Ford Maverick Hybrid
Play
Video

Meet the Brand New Ford Maverick

Blockchain Could Help Facebook's Data Woes
Play
Video

What Is Titan, Is the Token's Run Already Over?

Vladimir Tenev_Glauber Contessoto thumb
Play
Video

Robinhood CEO Follows 'DogeCoin Millionaire'