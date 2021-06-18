All In the Family: 10 Successful Family-Owned Businesses

Family businesses account for 57% of America’s GDP and 63% of our workforce. Here are 10 family-owned businesses that span generations.



WALMART (WMT)

Founder: Sam Walton

Sam Walton's son, Rob, was the chairman of Walmart from 1992 to 2015 and currently sits on the company's Board of Directors



CHICK-FIL-A

Founder: Samuel Truett Cathy

S. Truett’s sons Dan and Donald Cathy currently serve as the CEO and executive vice president of Chick-fil-A.



CARNIVAL ( (CCL) - Get Report)

Founder: Ted Arison

His children, Micky and Sharon, still own a large stake in the company. Micky currently serves as chair of the board of directors

PERDUE

Founder: Arthur Perdue

Arthur's son, Frank, took over the business in 1950, and his grandson, Jim, currently serves as chairman and CEO



ESTEE LAUDER ( (EL) - Get Report)

Founders: Estée & Joseph Lauder

Estée and Joseph’s son Leonard currently serves as chairman emeritus, and both Leonard and Joseph’s children serve in executive roles within the company

SC JOHNSON

Founder: Samuel C. Johnson

SC Johnson has remained in the family for five generations, and Herbert Fisk Johnson III currently serves as chairman and CEO

KOCH INDUSTRIES

Founder: Fred C. Koch

Fred's son, Charles, currently serves as chairman and CEO, while his other son, David, served as executive vice president until 2019



LOVE’s

Founders: Tom and Judy Love

Tom Love still serves as the company’s executive chairman, and his sons, Frank and Greg, are co-CEOs



ALDI

Founders: Theo and Karl Albrecht

After Theo Albrecht died in 2010, his sons Theo Jr. and Berthold inherited the family fortune. To this day, the family still owns 100% of the business.



FORD ( (F) - Get Report)

Founder: Henry Ford

Today the Ford family wields its influence through Class B super-voting stock that gives them 40% of the common stock vote.

“Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is a success.” –Henry Ford