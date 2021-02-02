These Are the Misconceptions Minorities Have About Personal Finance

What misconception do people have about personal finance?

"I think finance has got this facade that it's not inclusive," says Lauren Simmons, New York Stock Exchange's youngest-ever female trader, "and it can be and it's a lot easier than people think it is."

Simmons, 26, who left Wall Street to pursue the world of entrepreneurship, has been working as a speaker on personal finance for women, young people and minorities.

"...Finance is easy once you learn the basics," says Simmons, while talking to TheStreet on the occasion of Black History Month, "and to be able to have that little conversation and for them to see that it's not just an all White Boys Club that many multifaceted people are part of that industry is so rewarding."

Simmons is soon hosting an interactive streaming series “Going Public” where she will be using "her stock-trader expertise to decode the high-stakes process of an investment roadshow."

