TheStreet
PERSONAL FINANCE
CREDIT CARDSDEBT MANAGEMENTEDUCATIONEMPLOYEE BENEFITS
MORTGAGESREAL ESTATESAVINGSTAXES
Search

These Are the Misconceptions Minorities Have About Personal Finance

Author:
Publish date:
Video Rating:
TV-G
Video Duration:
2:02

What misconception do people have about personal finance?

"I think finance has got this facade that it's not inclusive," says Lauren Simmons, New York Stock Exchange's youngest-ever female trader, "and it can be and it's a lot easier than people think it is."

Simmons, 26, who left Wall Street to pursue the world of entrepreneurship, has been working as a speaker on personal finance for women, young people and minorities.

"...Finance is easy once you learn the basics," says Simmons, while talking to TheStreet on the occasion of Black History Month, "and to be able to have that little conversation and for them to see that it's not just an all White Boys Club that many multifaceted people are part of that industry is so rewarding."

Simmons is soon hosting an interactive streaming series “Going Public” where she will be using "her stock-trader expertise to decode the high-stakes process of an investment roadshow." 

Watch the video above to know more.

Click the link below to watch Simmons' full interview.

TheStreet is taking this month to amplify voices from the African-American community that sometimes fall through the cracks. Watch more below from TheStreet's Special Report: Black History, Wall Street & Beyond:

It's Time to Close the Pay Gap, Says Sallie Krawcheck
Play
Video

How to Handle Market Volatility, Manage Personal Finances During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Inside the Hidden Side of Student Loans
Play
Video

Best Place to Launch a Career? Check Out These Cities, Says LinkedIn

Look Out Apple, Amazon Could Be the Next Trillion-Dollar Company
Play
Video

Job Hunting? These Companies Are Hiring

US President Donald Trump has signed a US$1 trillion relief package. Photo: AFP
Play
Video

What the Cares Act Means for Your Finances and Retirement

Gen Xers, Want To Take Care of Your Finances? Be Selfish
Play
Video

Gen Xers, Want To Take Care of Your Finances? Be Selfish

Budget Calendar Lead
Play
Video

What is a Budget Calendar?

Hong Kong Stocks Defy Wall Street Slump After Trump Calls Off Stimulus Talks Until After Elections
Play
Video

These Companies Have Temporarily Suspended Political Contributions

Jim Cramer: How Robinhood Turned E*Trade Into a Dinosaur
Play
Video

What Politicians Are Saying About Robinhood