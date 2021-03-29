LIVE: Jim Cramer on Archegos, ViacomCBS, Inflation, Suez Canal

Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross are going live at 10:30 a.m. to talk Archegos, ViacomCBS, inflation and the reopening of the Suez Canal.

What's Going On With Archegos?

"See, it was rigged all along. If that's your attitude after watching stocks of ViacomCBS (VIAC), Discovery (DISCA), Tencent (TME), and Baidu (BIDU) get crushed, some before the market even opens, it is totally understandable. It's pretty difficult to imagine that there could be one firm, some outfit called Archegos, that you most likely never heard of, that could bring down all of these stocks and more with a margin call. That's right, one hedge fund was allowed to borrow so much money from so many different firms that, apparently, when one of its position broke badly, the stock of ViacomCBS, many of its big positions came tumbling down," wrote Jim Cramer in his Real Money column.

"That sure does seem rigged as does the fallout to the firms that allowed Archegos to borrow money. After all what bank would let one hedge fund borrow so much money that it couldn't pay back its margin loans, let alone a whole bunch of big banks that sold the collateral quickly to limit the hurt to their own bottom lines," he continued.

Should You Worry About Inflation?

"On [Mad Money's] No-Huddle Offense, Cramer talked about the risk of inflation. While he believes it will be temporary, it also has the potential to be “a real doozy," wrote TheStreet's Scott Rutt in his Mad Money recap. "The Federal Reserve doesn’t want to raise interest rates and Cramer doesn’t want to, either. However, now that the “great reopening is upon us” and with so much stimulus out there, he fears that the Fed may be forced to tighten."

"It’s also what the bond market is suggesting. Further, demand for products like steel, lumber and semiconductors is robust. As a result, companies are raising the prices of these products, driving inflation higher," he continued. "There are real world problems driving supply issues — like lumber tariffs with Canada, the blocked Suez Canal and the winter storm in the South — but when combined with the reopening momentum and surge in demand, it’s creating serious inflation concerns, Cramer said."

