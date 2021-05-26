TheStreet home
Bidding Drama Over Mark Haines' NFT Auction Comes to a Conclusion

TV-PG
1:23

CNBC honored Mark Haines 10 years after his passing by auctioning an NFT of his historic market call.

Haines called a bottom in the stock market at 9:47 a.m. EST on March 10, 2009, during the Great Recession.

The NFT sold at a final bid of $61,210.60, with a final total raised of about $96,000.

Several big names including former T-Mobile CEO John Legere, Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, and TheStreet’s founder Jim Cramer placed bids. 

Watch TheStreet Live on Wednesday, May 26th as Jim Cramer discusses his bidding strategy.

Proceeds from the auction will go to Autism Speaks and the Council for Economic Education.

Haines died unexpectedly at age 65 on May 24, 2011.

