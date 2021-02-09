Lauren Simmons: How to Become Your Own Boss

The story about Jeff Bezos' leaving his high-paying job at D. E. Shaw & Co. to start Amazon ( (AMZN) - Get Report) in his garage is legendary.

That daring move made Bezos the wealthiest person on earth and changed consumer behavior (adapting to online shopping).

Have you ever dreamed about starting your own business? Well, you're not alone.

TheStreet sat down with Lauren Simmons, NYSE's ( (NYSE) ) youngest-ever female trader, who also left Wall Street to pursue the world of entrepreneurship.

"...I think falling back on yourself you knowing yourself better than anyone else," says Simmons. "And if the time feels right, if you feel like you have learned all the tools and resources to have a successful company and/or you feel like you have made such a niche where you can learn from another individual on the type of products and services that you're trying to do, and you say, you know what, I'm going to do it. I think that is absolutely the right time."

Simmons was only 22 when she started working as an equity trader at Rosenblatt Securities. Just after a two-year stint as an NYSE trader, she quit her full-time job.

"Entrepreneurship isn't easy and you will get told a lot of noes," says Simmons, who is soon hosting an interactive streaming series “Going Public”. "But I think once you get into that groove of everything just falling into alignment, it can be very, very rewarding."

