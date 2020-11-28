This Is How You Can Land a Job During a Pandemic- Career Expert

Job hunting is one of the most challenging tasks during the uncertain times like this. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has triggered massive job loss, many people are relying on unemployment benefits.

Amidst this job crisis, it's worth mentioning that there are some companies like Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report, Target (TGT) - Get Report, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Report, FedEx (FDX) - Get Report, UPS and more are on a hiring spree.

Those jobs might not be your dream jobs but FindSpark's Career Expert Emily Miethner. She advises jobseekers to be flexible in the job hunt.

"There are companies that are growing very fast because of the pandemic," said Miethner. "So adjusting your goals and being flexible with where you were looking, what your dream company or dream roles are, you just have to be willing to tweak your goals and think about how you can achieve them in a creative way, be open-minded."

"Depending on what your goals were pre-COVID, many people's goals have significantly changed. Entire industries have gone from existing to almost not existing, or certain types of roles. So you just have to keep that in mind and be realistic," she added.

Miethner also advises jobseekers to be persistent in their job search.

"As a jobseeker, just keep in mind that the processes might be slower or change more quickly, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be persistent. Persistence has always been a huge key within the job hunt," she said.

"Being more patient, but still being persistent and maintaining those connections and following up is a huge way that you can stand out, even during this time," she added.

