Former vice president Joe Biden is projected to be the next President of the United States of America.

After 4 days, the United States has its next president-elect.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to secure the 270 electoral votes needed to win the 2020 Presidential Election, according to the Associated Press.

AP, CNN and NBC all projected Pennsylvania to go to Biden, which pushed his projected electoral votes to 284, surpassing the necessary 270. As for the popular vote Biden received 74,847,834 votes compared to Trump’s 70,591,531.

In the market rally that preceded the election and continued as Wall Street awaited a result, TheStreet’s founder and Action Alerts PLUS portfolio manager Jim Cramer said Wall Street has become increasingly comfortable with the concept of a Biden presidency after a divisive election. "This is chaos. If you want chaos with a gentle face, you get it with Biden. If you want chaos with histrionics, you get it with Trump....Before we say histrionics is enflamed term, I worked with Trump and he loved chaos," Cramer said.

The president-elect secured his victory with projected wins in crucial battleground states Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, states President Trump won in 2016, per the AP.

Voters still await results in Nevada and Arizona.

With 99% of precincts reporting, the AP projects Biden holds a narrow lead over Trump in Georgia, though Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensberger said Friday, the state will likely head to a recount.

Biden, in a speech on Friday evening, urged patience as ballots were counted and said, “We’re going to win this race.”

“Let the process work out,” he told Americans. “Democracy works. Your vote will be counted.”

“I’ve said many times, I’ve never been more optimistic for the future of this nation,” Biden said.

The result will not be finalized until counties certify the vote in accordance with their state deadlines and electors vote on Dec. 14.

In a statement Saturday, Trump said he will not accept the result and his campaign will begin pursuing legal action.

"Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media," the statement said.

In addition to suits filed by the Trump campaign in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia earlier Thursday, Trump promised “a lot of litigation” despite no evidence of widespread problems with the vote count. After being critical of mail-in voting throughout the majority of his presidential campaign, Trump escalated allegations of voter fraud as votes were tallied. However, the claims of voter fraud have not been substantiated.

The Friday proceeding the election result, Jim Cramer said that Wall Street hates uncertainty and the end of the election and a new White House administration could serve as a tailwind rather than the perceived headwind.

For the week, Dow industrials gained 6.9%, the S&P 500 picked up 7.3% and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 9%.

"We have been dealing for the last four years with a tweet that can destroy the market....there is a level of belief that we're going to be out of the woods of uncertainty," Cramer said.

