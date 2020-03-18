Global Spring Break? Jim Cramer on Markets, Stimulus Package, COVID-19

Happy hump day.

Here's what investors need to know about the markets, the stimulus package being considered by the White House and Pershing Square's Bill Ackman's tweets early Wednesday morning.

But, First, Here's What's on Cramer's Mind

"It's time for thinking big. It's time for being creative. It's time for understanding that the next few days may determine how our nation fares for many years to come. First, let's frame the dilemma. We are a service economy. We are an economy that thrives on coming together and congregating, particularly among the young," wrote Cramer in his afternoon column for Real Money Tuesday afternoon.

"Sadly this diabolical illness has our number. It knows that the younger people are going to find a way to congregate. It knows that these people can play the role of Typhoid Mary. They will then infect their parents and their grandparents. I keep hearing we don't have enough data about who gets ill and who dies."

Bill Ackman's Thoughts on #Shutdown2020

Pershing Square's Ackman took to Twitter this morning to give his thoughts on the coronavirus pandemic.

Cramer weighs in on whether or not he agrees with Ackman.

