Jim Cramer on the Markets and a Week 3 Social Distancing Update

"Did we just get our Battle of Midway, the first big win against the Japanese in World War Two? This Covid-19 has run the table against us, a brilliant enemy that invades our bodies and robs us of our resilience. It has had us on our heels the whole way, attacking the fundament of our civilization, the unalienable rights, enshrined by the Declaration of Independence to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the latter of which means the right to carouse, hang, watch March Madness, grab a beer, even see Cirque de Soleil, all of which are now gone. The founding fathers had game, but until today, Covid-19 had their number. I'm surprised that it can't chisel at the darned Mt. Rushmore while it pulverizes everything else we've got going," he wrote in his Real Money column Friday.

As of this morning, there are over 732,000 cases of the virus worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

The countries with the highest amount of cases are the U.S, with over 143,000 cases, Italy with over 97,000 cases, and Spain with over 85,000 cases.

Nearly 35,000 people have died, with Italy crossing 10,000 deaths, and Spain on its heels with over 7,300 deaths.

