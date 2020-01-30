Share a Coke Jim Cramer: Tesla, Facebook, Coca-Cola Earnings Breakdown

Jim Cramer's weighing in on Tesla, Facebook and Coca-Cola after earnings.

Happy Thursday!

Let's Talk Tesla

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report beat earnings expectations after it reported Wednesday night.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter ended December came in at $2.14, beating Wall Street estimates of $1.77 and growing 7% year-over-year. Revenue was $7.384 billion, beating analyst's estimates of $6.99 billion and growing 17%.

The closely watched gross and operating margins came in at 18.8% and 4.9%, respectively. Gross margin beat expectations of 18.7% while operating margin missed estimates of 5.2%. Free cash flow was $1.03 billion, beating estimates of $429 million.

There was a brief mention of the coronavirus on the call. Is the coronavirus enough to pump the brakes for Tesla?

Facebook's Earnings

The tech giant topped revenue and bottom-line forecasts, posting earnings of $2.56 per share on $21.08 billion in revenue, compared to consensus estimates of $2.52 EPS and $20.88 in revenue for the December quarter.

"We had a good quarter and a strong end to the year as our community and business continue to grow," said Facebook (FB) - Get Report CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a statement. "We remain focused on building services that help people stay connected to those they care about."

Coca-Cola's Earnings

Coca-Cola (KO) - Get Report said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at 44 cents per share, up a penny from the same period last year and largely in-line with the Street consensus forecast. Group revenues, Coca-Cola said, jumped 29% to $9.1 billion, topping analysts' estimates of an $8.89 billion tally.

"We made good progress in 2019 by delivering on our financial commitments and growing in a more sustainable way," said CEO James Quincey. "We continue to transform the organization to act with a growth mindset, which gives us confidence in our 2020 targets and our ability to create a better-shared future for all of our stakeholders."

