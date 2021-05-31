TheStreet home
Jim Cramer: Summer Reopening Stocks to Watch

TV-G
1:31

Some of the stocks to watch for summer 2021 include Airbnb ( (ABNB) - Get Report), Disney ( (DIS) - Get Report), Camping World ( (CWH) - Get Report), Royal Caribbean ( (RCL) - Get Report), and Thor Industries ( (THO) - Get Report). 

"This (Airbnb) is a fabulous way to play the coming travel boom, and that includes people renting homes in remote areas so they can enjoy nature", says Cramer.

Jim Cramer on The Reopening of America

The reopening of America has ignited renewed interest in many sectors that were ignored into the doldrums of the economic shutdown. But, summer is here and so are Jim Cramer's picks.

