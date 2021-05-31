TheStreet home
As the economy reopens, some of Jim Cramer has commented on Expedia (EXPE), Beyond Meat (BYND), DoorDash (DASH), and Wynn Resorts (WYNN).

"I think Dash has got a nationwide plan to be able to handle all the delivery of all restaurants, and I think it's a good one," says Cramer.

