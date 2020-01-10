The Path to Dow 29,000: Jim Cramer on Jobs Report, Boeing

Here's what investors need to know about the jobs report, the Dow lingering near 29,000 and Boeing.

Happy Friday!

And happy jobs report day.

Let's go over what's driving the markets Friday morning.

The December Jobs Report

The December jobs report came in at 145,000 jobs added, which fell short of expectations of 160,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate in December came in at 3.5%.

So, with the Dow creeping towards 29,000, what's going to send it to record highs with a jobs report that missed expectations?

Boeing Is Once Again in the Headlines

Boeing BA released internal memos to the Federal Aviation Committee and House and Senate committees.

The memos raise questions over Boeing's reluctance to train 737 MAX crews in pilot simulators--which are more expensive and time-consuming--as opposed to using computer-based methods.

Boeing admitted that the messages, which included characterizations of the 737 MAX being "designed by clowns" who were "supervised by monkeys", contained "provocative" language, but insisted that they were part of its commitment to transparency as it works with U.S lawmakers to return the grounded aircraft back into circulation following two fatal crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia that killed 346 people.

Two days prior to the memos being made public, Boeing said it would recommend additional simulator training for pilots when regulators clear the MAX to fly again, which was a reversal of its earlier position. Previously, Boeing had insisted that pilots who trained on older 737 simulators only needed additional computer-based instruction in order to operate the newer MAX models.

Catch up on the Latest News, Features & Webinars on TheStreet!