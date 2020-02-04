Tesla's Run to $900: Jim Cramer on Tesla, Iowa Caucus, Alphabet

Let's talk about Tesla's earnings, the delay of Iowa caucus results and Alphabet's earnings.

Let's Start With the Iowa Caucus

So, what exactly happened?

Late last night it was announced that the results of the Iowa Caucus would be delayed.

The Iowa Democratic Party released a statement Monday saying that there were inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of data, but that the tabulating and results-checking process was sound.

They said, and I quote, “this is simply a reporting issue. The app did not go down, and this is not a hack or intrusion.”

The app in question is new, but there have also been changes made to the result-reporting process.

Early Tuesday, candidates started arriving in New Hampshire as the question remains--when will we get the results from the Caucus?

According to reports, results are expected sometime this afternoon.

In the past three weeks, this market has had a lot thrown at it. But one certain uncertainty has been the Democrats. Does that make this uncertainty okay?

Talkin' Tesla

Tesla hit $900 a share in premarket trading.

It was soaring yesterday, up 19% at one point.

Now, there has been a couple of price target boosts for the stock, but is that enough to justify the stock being up nearly 40% in the past five days?

And, Finally, Alphabet

Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Report reported earnings after the bell Monday night.

Alphabet reported fourth-quarter earnings of $15.35 a share, well ahead of analysts' forecasts, but revenue of $46.08 billion, an increase of 17.3% from a year earlier, that came in below estimates of $46.9 billion.

The company also provided details on two of its key business units - YouTube and cloud - for the first time, with both showing solid revenue growth rates that, however, still disappointed investors.