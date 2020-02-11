Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the T-Mobile, Sprint merger, Under Armour's earnings and the mall.

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Report, Sprint merger (S) - Get Report, Under Armour's (UAA) - Get Report earnings and the mall.

Let's Start With Sprint and T-Mobile

The merger finally won approval from a federal court judge over objections from several state attorney generals.

This approval comes two years after the deal was first announced. The deal, in case you need a refresher, is a $26 billion all-stock merger.

The merger plans have divided both lawmakers and attorneys since April 2018, when it was announced.

So, what does this mean for the rollout of 5G for AT&T (T) - Get Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Report?

Under Armour's Earnings

Earnings came in at 10 cents a share, matching analyst expectations. Revenue came in at $1.44 billion, which fell short of analyst expectations of $1.47 billion.

Looking into the 2020 financial year, Under Armour said it sees revenues falling by a low single-digit rate when compared to 2019, shy of the Refinitiv forecast of a 4.2% growth rate

"Under Armour is an operationally better company following our transformation over the past few years, with a clearly defined and focused strategy, enhanced go-to-market process, cleaner inventories and a stronger balance sheet," said CEO Patrik Frisk.

"However, ongoing demand challenges and the need to drive greater efficiencies in our business requires us to further prioritize our investments to put our company in the best position possible to achieve sustainable, profitable growth over the long-term."

And Then There's the Mall

Jim Cramer weighed in on the mall following the "statement buy" of Simon Property Group of Taubman Centers.

The deal comes in $3.6 billion, which comes in at $52.50 in cash per share, a 51% premium from the closing price on Friday.

That's a monster bid, one that's generous to a fault, one that gives the Taubman family a different kind of stake that allows them to participate in the upside but still allows for a partnership that eliminates the large public costs that weigh down any enterprise.

