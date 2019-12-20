'Twas the Friday Before Christmas: Jim Cramer on Star Wars and Nike

Jim Cramer's tackling Nike after earnings and whether or not 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' will hit the billion dollar mark.

Happy holidays!

It's the final episode of 2019 for TheStreet's live show. But, have no fear, Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross will be back on January 2 to kick off 2020.

Cramer's going to be tackling Nike's earnings and Disney's 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.'

Why Is Nike Real Money's Stock of the Day?

Nike (NKE) - Get Report posted earnings of 70 cents a share vs. 52 cents in the year-ago quarter and well above analysts’ forecasts of 58 cents a share. Sales rose 10% to $10.32 billion against analysts’ estimates of $10.09 billion.

Over the past five years, Nike has reported double-digit sales growth in China, but there were concerns that trade tensions between the U.S. and China would weigh on the company’s performance.

Nike reported 20% revenue growth in China to $1.8 billion, led by $1.2 billion in footwear.

North America and Europe remained the company’s biggest markets, accounting for $3.98 billion and $2.53 billion of sales in the quarter, respectively. Nike’s revenue from North America, however, missed Wall Street's expectations of $4 billion.

But with the 2020 Olympics coming up, is now the time to get into Nike.

Will 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Hit the Billion Dollar Mark?

Disney's (DIS) - Get Report 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', which is the final installment in the nine-part film series, opened in theaters Thursday night and the majority of reviews have been negative.

The Associated Press called the movie a "scattershot, impatiently paced, fan-servicing finale" while the film, directed by J.J. Abrams, was called "completely manic" by the Atlantic and The New York Times said "Skywalker" isn’t a "great 'Star Wars' movie, but that may be because there is no such thing."

So far this year, Disney has had six movies cross the billion dollar threshold while in theaters. Will 'Star Wars' miss the mark?