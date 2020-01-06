Looking to score a touchdown? Jim Cramer is weighing in on how investors can find value in this market, whether or not investors should be worried about Netflix as the streaming wars heat up, and the tensions in the Middle East.

Happy Monday.

It was quite the weekend, so let's take a look at what Jim Cramer's watching in the markets.

It's Time to Play Some Financial Football

Cramer wrote about how investors can avoid being sacked in a market that's ripe with uncertainty.

"So, let's play some financial football. You are the quarterback. Your opponent orders an all-out UNEXPECTED blitz and you are definitively not ready for it after a 30% rally and a level of confidence as marked, or marred, by an overbought market with much more greed--97% on the CNN Index--than fear," wrote Cramer.

Cramer has some advice for investors looking to score a touchdown.

An Update on the Tensions in the Middle East

Since Thursday night, when the U.S. announced that it had killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a military strike, there's been quite a few headlines.

Following the death, Iran vowed retaliation.

Then the Iraqi parliament voted over the weekend in favor of expelling U.S. military forces in Iraq.

And then this happened.

Soleimani's sister, Zeinab Soleimani, vowed revenge in a nationally televised address, while Iran's leaders said they would immediately roll back on commitments linked to the 2015 non-proliferation agreement that Trump abruptly abandoned in 2018.

And, Finally, Netflix

Real Money Stock of the Day Netflix didn't own the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

The streaming service walked in with 17 nominations but left with two wins.

The studio even had four nominations for best picture.

The wins went to Laura Dern for her supporting performance as a divorce attorney in “Marriage Story,” and Olivia Coleman won for best actress in a drama TV series for her role of Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.”