Working From Home? Jim Cramer Brings Wall Street to You

Working from home? Jim Cramer has some stocks for you.

Are you sitting at home working as you read this?

Well then, we have quite the show for you.

Just kidding. But, Wednesday's TheStreet Live with Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross will focus on stay at home stocks and what investors need to watch with the markets sinking.

But First, Jim's Take on the Markets

"First, you have to recognize that the market, for all intents and purposes, right now isn't working well. The swings are sign of unhealthiness. They are indicative of how people are scared and there are far fewer players and far too many machines for stocks able to handle the impact. Plus you have hundreds of exchange-traded funds pulling and pushing stocks in an unseen fashion. That's the bad news," wrote Cramer in his Real Money piece Tuesday night.

Now a Look at the Markets

After the major indices surged nearly 5% at the close yesterday, it looks like we’re in for another rollercoaster ride today, so strap in folks.

The Dow, Nasdaq and S&P futures are pointing to an open that would have all three indices down nearly 2%.

