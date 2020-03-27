Jim Cramer on the Markets, and the U.S. Cases of the Coronavirus

There's a lot going on.

And the 3-day market rally seems to be over, with the markets sinking in intraday trading Friday.

What's On Jim Cramer's Mind

"Did we just get our Battle of Midway, the first big win against the Japanese in World War Two? This Covid-19 has run the table against us, a brilliant enemy that invades our bodies and robs us of our resilience. It has had us on our heels the whole way, attacking the fundament of our civilization, the unalienable rights, enshrined by the Declaration of Independence to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, the latter of which means the right to carouse, hang, watch March Madness, grab a beer, even see Cirque de Soleil, all of which are now gone. The founding fathers had game, but until today, Covid-19 had their number. I'm surprised that it can't chisel at the darned Mt. Rushmore while it pulverizes everything else we've got going," Cramer wrote in his Real Money column on Thursday night.

The U.S. Has the Highest Amount of Coronavirus Cases Worldwide

The U.S. has over 86,000 cases of the virus, China has 81,000, and Italy has 80,000, according to Johns Hopkins.

Worldwide, there are over 550,000 cases of the virus.

